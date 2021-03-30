JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt gets multiple EoIs for privatisation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam

NINL is a joint venture of MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, MECON, and two Odisha government-owned undertakings - OMC and IPICOL

Press Trust of India 

The transaction has now moved ahead to the second stage, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted

Govt gets multiple EoIs for NINL privatisationThe government has received multiple expressions of interest from bidders for privatisation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday. The last date for bid submission was March 29.
The transaction has now moved ahead to the second stage, Pandey tweeted. NINL is a joint venture of MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, MECON, and two Odisha government-owned undertakings — OMC and IPICOL.
First Published: Tue, March 30 2021. 00:21 IST

