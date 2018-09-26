Govt hikes import tariffs on 19 items; ACs, refrigerators, footwear hit

-
ALSO READ
Deficit in electronics sector defies govt's efforts, doubles in 5 years
Local players in electronics industry see preference policy as a threat
How can India power more than a billion air conditioners by 2050?
International air tickets up 10% as airlines increase fuel surcharge
RBI intervention to high tariffs: What can be done to cushion rupee's fall
-
India said on Wednesday it raised import tariffs on 19 "non-essential items," in a bid to reduce the country's widening current account deficit and tackle a dramatic slide in the rupee.
The new tariff structure, which goes into effect Thursday, will see the government raise customs duties on items such as air conditioners, refrigerators, footwear and aviation turbine fuel, among other items.
The government had earlier said it was contemplating such a move to take pressure off the rupee, which has weakened by more than 12 percent so far this year.
The total value of imports of the 19 items in last fiscal year ended March was about Rs 860 billion ($11.84 billion), the government said in a circular.
Photo: PIB
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU