Govt keeps FY19 GDP growth estimate unchanged at 7.5%, Goyal lauds Modi

-
ALSO READ
India seeing 'cyclical upswing', may clock 7.5% GDP in FY19: Deutsche Bank
There is practically no manipulation in calculating GDP, says govt
India's GDP expected to reach $5 trn by 2025: Economic Affairs secretary
India's growth likely topped 7% in Jan-Mar quarter surpassing China: Poll
India's 7% projected growth rate for FY18 is 'amazingly fast', says ADB
-
Buoyed by India retaining its fastest growing economy tag, the government on Thursday said it is keeping its forecast of GDP growth of 7.5 per cent for fiscal year 2018-19 unchanged.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the 7.7 per cent GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 showed the economy was on right track for higher growth in the future.
The growth surpassed China's 6.8 per cent expansion in the January-March period.
"GDP growth has been increasing continuously every quarter with growth of 7.7% in Q4 of 2017-18. Shows that the economy is on the right track & set for even higher growth in the future. This is the #SahiVikas under leadership of PM," Goyal tweeted.
Speaking to reporters soon after GDP data for Q4 and 2017-18 was released, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the government is not cutting its FY19 growth forecast of 7.5 per cent.
GDP growth has been increasing continuously every quarter with growth of 7.7% in Q4 of 2017-18. Shows that the economy is on the right track & set for even higher growth in the future. This is the #SahiVikas under leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji & @ArunJaitley ji— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 31, 2018
In 2017-18, the economy had grown by 6.7 per cent.
He said he did not see any co-relation between oil prices and GDP growth and the fiscal deficit would remain as per the targets.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU