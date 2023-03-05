JUST IN
Govt likely to lower rail freight rates for coastal shipping of coal
Govt removes basic customs duty of 10% on whole tur to check local prices
No 'Bhoodan land' in 13 Bihar districts for distribution among poor: Panel
65% women prefer investing in real estate, 20% stocks, 8% gold: Survey
Centre to daily monitor revenue receipts, expenses to check fiscal deficit
Delhi Assembly session from Mar 17, Gahlot to present budget on Mar 21
India is dangerously close to Hindu rate of growth, says Raghuram Rajan
Centre saved $27 bn in schemes using DBT method: Economic Affairs secy
PM Modi to address webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday
Indore's first municipal green bond a beacon for India's urban local bodies
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Govt removes basic customs duty of 10% on whole tur to check local prices
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt likely to lower rail freight rates for coastal shipping of coal

Proposal aimed to ease pressure on rail network, improve coal dispatch during peak demand summer months

Topics
Freight rates | Indian Railways | Shipping industry

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers

The Centre may lower railway freight rates for thermal coal transported via coastal shipping, by changing the formula for price calculation under the rail-sea-rail (RSR) mode, Business Standard has learnt. With the peak coal demand months around the corner, the Centre is aiming to increase coal dispatch while reducing pressure on the railway network, and keep the cost of sea-borne coal under control.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Freight rates

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 18:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.