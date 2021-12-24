Govt mandates telcos to keep call data, internet usage record for 2 years

-
ALSO READ
PV Narasimha Rao father of economic reforms in India: CJI Ramana
Rejuvenating sessions at India's finest retreats for the stressed urban lot
India's first International Arbitration and Mediation Centre opens in Hyd
Kirloskar family dispute: SC seeks views of Atul, others on mediation
SC suggests mediation to Lalit Modi, mother Bina amid family dispute
-
Department of Telecom (DoT) has extended the duration of archiving call data and internet usage records of subscribers to two years from one year due to security reasons.
The amendments in the licences were issued on December 21 and extended to other forms of telecom permits on December 22.
"The licensee shall maintain all commercial records/call detail record/exchange detail record/IP detail record with record to the communications exchanged on the network. Such records shall be archived for at least two years for scrutiny by the licensor for security reasons...," the DoT circular said.
Telecom companies may destroy the data stored thereafter if there is no direction from the DoT thereafter.
The circular said that the amendment is necessary in "public interest or in the interest of the security of the state or for the proper conduct of the telegraphs".
The amendment mandates telecom companies to maintain internet data records of subscribers including login and logout details of all subscribers for services provided such as internet access, e-mail, internet telephony services like calls made from mobile applications or wifi calling for at least two years.
Earlier the rules mandated the archive call data and internet usage records for at least 1 year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU