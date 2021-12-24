JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Few takers for Subramanian's theory that GDP collapsed before Covid
Business Standard

India's crude imports hit 10-month peak as refiners bank on strong demand

India's crude oil imports in November rose to their highest level in 10 months as refiners stocked up to boost runs in anticipation of strong demand

Topics
India | Crude Oil

Reuters 

oil, crude
Oil bonds amounting to Rs 1.3 trillion were outstanding till March 31

India's crude oil imports in November rose to their highest level in 10 months as refiners stocked up to boost runs in anticipation of strong demand in the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer.

Crude oil imports last month rose 7.5% versus October and were also 0.5% higher than a year ago at 18.37 million tonnes, data on the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Thursday.

The relatively high imports corresponded with the country's crude processing hitting its highest level since February 2020 during the same month refiners operated at full capacity in hopes of a steady uptick in demand.

"Crude imports have risen as refiners boost their runs in expectation of higher demand in the fourth quarter," said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.

"It remains to be seen if floods in the south of India and Omicron lead to slower demand recovery. It also depends on oil prices. If prices remain at present levels or fall, demand will continue to recover," Haq said.

The share of Middle Eastern oil in India's overall crude imports rebounded to a 16-month high in November as refiners shunned costly Brent-linked long haul grades.

India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 6% more oil in November than a year earlier at about 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from shipping and industry sources.

Meanwhile, India's fuel consumption fell last month after scaling a seven-month peak in October, as demand eased after the festive season. [O/INDIA2]

Oil product imports dropped 26.6% to 3.49 million tonnes from a year earlier, while exports jumped 26.8%. Of the 5.15 million tonnes of exports in November, diesel accounted for 2.78 million tonnes.

Asia's third-biggest economy imports and exports refined fuels as it holds surplus refining capacity.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Kavya Guduru in BengaluruEditing by Matthew Lewis)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 24 2021. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.