PMGKAY likely to end in December on fiscal, foodgrain constraints

"The food subsidy burden is already crossing Rs 3 trillion and we are hopeful that it will be brought down below that mark," said a senior government official

PMGKY | Foodgrains | Food subsidy

Arup Roychoudhury & Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The PMGKAY was launched in March 2020 to alleviate the hardships of people affected by the pandemic, and it provides about 5 kg free grains to food security beneficiaries

The Centre is likely to discontinue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) after December due to considerations on its fiscal position and foodgrain stocks, apart from the fact that there is no immediate political imperative to continue with it, Business Standard has learnt.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 21:58 IST

