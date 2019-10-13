Govt may rethink allowing pvt sector workers to switch between EPS and NPS

The Union government is reviewing its proposal to allow private sector workers to switch between the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and the National Pension System (NPS), a senior government official said. A re-think has been prompted by reactions from representatives of both employers and employees in recent consultation meetings with the labour and employment ministry.

The government had proposed amendments to the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, in August. It suggested giving private employees an option to switch between NPS — ...