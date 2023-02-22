JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt mulling fresh bid for one vacant slot in advanced cell battery PLI

The slot was vacated when Hyundai pulled out

Topics
PLI scheme | Energy | Electric car battery

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

EV, Battery
Representative Image

The government is considering the option of inviting fresh applications to bid for the fourth slot which fell vacant after one of the initial candidates who qualified, Hyundai Global Motors, exited from the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage with a capacity of 20 GWH.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 20:16 IST

