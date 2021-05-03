Govt mulls more Covid relief measures for businesses amid second wave

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are considering relief measures for businesses as India continues to battle the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both are looking into the demands made by small businesses and other industries to provide some relief to them amid the Covid crisis, said a senior government official. “Some stress is building up in sectors and there are others like hospitality that have been hit the hardest, and we are aware of that,” the official said. The government and the RBI both are exploring how to tackle ...