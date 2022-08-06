Govt okayed purchase of military equipment worth Rs 1.83 trn since 2020-21

-
ALSO READ
What is the Central Vista project?
A stuck convoy outside Kyiv in Ukraine likely a setback for Russia
South Korean military to begin reserve forces' training after 2-yr hiatus
Sanctions on Russia unlikely to trouble defence sector: Niti Aayog member
Russia shifts focus to Ukraine army, tries to force Kyiv into surrendering
-
The government has said that it accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) approval for procurement of military equipment worth Rs 1,83,778 crore since 2020-21.
The AoN is the first step towards any defence procurement, which is followed by tendering and contracting.
"In the period 2020-21 to 2022-23 (till June 30, 2022), 59 AoNs amounting to Rs 1,83,778.34 crore have been accorded and 91 contracts amounting to Rs 1,19,045.3 crore have been concluded," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said while replying to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday.
"Capital acquisition of defence equipment is carried out as per provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)," he said, adding that the DAP-2020 lays down the timelines for completion of acquisition activities.
Further, the activities are "regularly monitored so as to ensure finalisation of proposals and conclusion of contracts expeditiously", he added.
--IANS
anil/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU