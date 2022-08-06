$1 trn economy target: UP govt appoints Deloitte consultant, signs MoU

-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Deloitte India, appointing it as a consultant for achieving the target of bringing the state's economy to USD1 trillion mark.
The MoU between the consultancy agency and the government was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, an official statement issued here said.
The Uttar Pradesh government has entrusted the big responsibility to Deloitte India for the prosperity of the country's largest populous state, it said.
The Uttar Pradesh government had on July 19 decided to appoint Deloitte India as a consultant. The decision was taken on the recommendation of a high-powered committee in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Adityanath.
Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "Now is the time of Uttar Pradesh and taking full advantage of its potential, the state will become the most important base for multidimensional development of the country."
By 2027, Uttar Pradesh will become a benchmark of the policy of sabka saath, sabka vikas with a trillion dollar economy, the CM said.
Adityanath said within the next 90 days, Deloitte India should present a future action plan with a thorough deliberation after conducting a sector-wise study.
The action plan will be examined by a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary. It will also be reviewed by a group of ministers.
