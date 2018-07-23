Govt on track to meet goal of spending 2.5% of GDP on public health by 2025

The Centre is on course to meet the 2025 target of spending 2.5 per cent of India’s (GDP) on public health, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of national data.

Considering India’s economic growth to be at a compound annual rate of 8 per cent in real terms from 2015-16 to 2024-25, the country’s public-health spending needs to rise 19 per cent annually, on average, for the next six years, our analysis showed.

Under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, public-health spending by the union rose 9.4 per cent in 2015-16, 16.5 per cent in 2016-17 and 36.3 per cent in 2017-18 in nominal terms.

If India were to have achieved the target in 2015-16, the Centre should have accounted for 42 per cent of public-health expenditure–and the Centre should have spent thrice the amount it did while the states should have spent more than double the amount they did–according to our counterfactual analysis of national health spending data.

In 2017-18, the Centre accounted for 37 per cent of India’s public-health expenditure while the states bore the rest, according to data in the National Health Profile 2018, based on budget estimates for that year. This figure rose from 31 per cent in 2015-16, the latest year for which actual expenditure data were available.

India did not meet its previous public-health spending goals: The National Health Policy, 2002, had set a target of 2 per cent of GDP by 2010; the United Progressive Alliance government, in 2004, had set a goal to increase public-health spending to 2-3 per cent of GDP over a five-year period; and the Centre’s 12th five-year plan set the target at 1.87 per cent of GDP by March 2017.

At 1.02 per cent of its GDP in 2015–a figure which remained almost unchanged in six years since 2009–India’s public-health expenditure is amongst the lowest in the world, lower than most low-income countries which as a group spend 1.4 per cent of their GDP on health, IndiaSpend reported on June 21, 2018. This figure rose to 1.17 per cent and 1.28 per cent in the two following years, according to revised and budget estimates.

The equivalent proportion of GDP spent on health in the Maldives is 9.4 per cent, in Sri Lanka 1.6 per cent, in Bhutan 2.5 per cent and in Thailand 2.9 per cent.

The consequence of the inadequate spending is that India has become the sixth biggest private spender on health among low-middle income nations. Out-of-pocket health expenditure pushed 55 million Indians–more than the population of South Korea, Spain or Kenya–into poverty in 2011-12, as IndiaSpend reported on July 19, 2018. This underspending, as our analysis shows, is a legacy of the past.

We sent questionnaires seeking comment to the secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, and the office of the minister for health and on June 25, 2018. We will update the story if and when we receive a response.

With the Centre’s programme–which aims to provide a Rs 500,000 insurance cover to more than 100 million families, and improve primary healthcare–set to kickoff in September 2018, it is important to establish how the 2025 target could be met.

The National Health Policy 2017 does not specify the strategy to increase health spending, saying only that “[g]eneral taxation will remain the predominant means for financing care.”

“The Government could consider imposing taxes on specific commodities- such as the taxes on tobacco, alcohol and foods having negative impact on health, taxes on extractive industries and pollution cess,” the policy said. “Funds available under Corporate Social Responsibility would also be leveraged for well-focused programmes aiming to address health goals.”

The analysis

To determine how the Centre and states should share the responsibility of meeting the country’s current health spending goal, we analysed the actual GDP and expenditure data for 2015-16 and worked backwards to see what the spending should have been if the target was met that year.

In 2015-16, India’s GDP was Rs 137.6 trillion ($19.9 trillion). To have met the 2.5 per cent target that year, India should have spent Rs 3.44 trillion ($50 billion) on health.

States are expected to spend more than 8 per cent of their budgets on health, according to the National Health Policy 2017.

Considering the lower limit of 8 per cent, the states should have spent Rs 1.99 trillion. The remaining expenditure–Rs 1.44 trillion–should have been borne by the Centre.