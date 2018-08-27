Govt planning special policy for use of biofuel in aviation sector: Gadkari

The government plans to come out with a "special policy" for use of in the sector, said on Monday.

He was speaking at a function to mark India's first test flight partially powered by that landed here from Dehradun.

The 43-minute flight was operated by with a Q400 aircraft.

said a "special policy" would be put in place for use of in the sector.

A Cabinet note would be moved in this regard, the said, adding that the use of biofuel would help in reducing

Minister said efforts are on to have a consumer-friendly, affordable and environment-friendly aviation sector.

About today's test flight, said it was a "technology demonstrator".