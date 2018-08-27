JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

In run-up to 2019 polls, UP govt tables Supplementary Budget of Rs 348 bn
Business Standard

Govt planning special policy for use of biofuel in aviation sector: Gadkari

The road transport minister said that the use of biofuel would help in reducing oil import bill

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

The government plans to come out with a "special policy" for use of biofuel in the aviation sector, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

He was speaking at a function to mark India's first test flight partially powered by biofuel that landed here from Dehradun.

The 43-minute flight was operated by SpiceJet with a Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

Gadkari said a "special policy" would be put in place for use of biofuel in the aviation sector.

A Cabinet note would be moved in this regard, the road transport minister said, adding that the use of biofuel would help in reducing oil import bill.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said efforts are on to have a consumer-friendly, affordable and environment-friendly aviation sector.

About today's test flight, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said it was a "technology demonstrator".
First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements