NAA starts consumer helpline to register GST profiteering complaints

The helpline number will guide the consumers to register their complaints, provide information and resolve queries related to profiteering under the (GST) law.The (NAA) has started a helpline to encourage consumers to file complaints against the companies that are not passing GST rate cut benefits.

Consumers can call the helpline number between 9:30 am-1 pm and 1:30 pm - 6 pm on all working days, as per the latest post on the website.

" has started a helpline to resolve all the queries related to the registration of complaints against profiteering," it said.

Since the rollout of GST on July 1, 2017, the has cut tax rates on several occasions on a number of items.

The highest slab of 28 per cent was also rationalised to benefit consumers.

Not enough GST profiteering complaints with merit have been filed so far, and hence has decided to launch a helpline to encourage consumers to file complaints.

Consumers can file a profiteering complaint on the NAA website along with pre and post GST rate cut MRP of the goods or services purchased.

The applicant has to enclose evidence like copies of invoice or price list to prove that the benefit of tax rate reduction or benefit of input tax credit has not been passed on to consumers.