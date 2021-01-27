Govt plans $41 bn reform in Budget 2021 to revive ailing power discoms

-
ALSO READ
Power equipment companies changing tack in push for green energy
Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 28% to Rs 1.38 trn in Sept
Rajasthan's power distribution companies to raise Rs 1,500 cr through bonds
Power ministry issues Standard Bidding Document for discoms' privatisation
Delhi power discoms see rise in residential rooftop solar power connections
-
India plans to spend 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) on a new plan to revive regional electricity retailers, people with knowledge of the matter said, after a previous attempt failed to stem losses at the utilities.
The spending would be spread over a few years and is likely to be unveiled on Feb. 1 as part of the government’s budget for the year starting April 1, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proposal isn’t public. The plan for carrying out reforms for reducing losses of state distribution utilities was sought by the nation’s power ministry and is under discussion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is focusing on turning around electricity distributors to ensure reliable power supplies, improving the financial health of generators and making the sector more attractive to foreign investors. The combined loss at the nation’s power distribution companies, mostly controlled by provincial administrations, jumped 69% to 496.2 billion rupees in the year ended March 2019, the latest available data.
The spending would focus on upgrading infrastructure and technology of the ailing utilities to make them more efficient and reduce financial losses, according to the people. Under the plan, the federal government would provide annual grants to states that meet targets set by New Delhi.
ALSO READ: Bill Gates calls for billions in annual spending to stop the next pandemic
Spokesmen at the finance and power ministries were not immediately available for comment.
The plan could include some specific measures such as separating power feeder grids for farmers and residential users, and installation of prepaid smart meters to stop pilferage and encourage timely payment, they said. It also plans to replace overhead cables with special insulated wires to prevent theft.
Electricity retailers are the weakest link in the country’s power supply chain, losing on an average about a fifth of their revenue because of technical and commercial reasons, including loss of power supplies through theft, poor transmission infrastructure and inefficient billing and collection.
The plan will be a modified version of an earlier program unveiled in 2015 to revive power distributors through restructuring of their debtheir debt. That attempt remained unsuccessful in making retailers profitable by March 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU