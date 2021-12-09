Govt procures paddy worth Rs 64,000 cr at MSP in 2021-22 mkt year so far

The government has procured 326 lakh tonnes of so far in the 2021-22 kharif marketing year at the minimum support price (MSP) for nearly Rs 64,000 crore.

" procurement is progressing smoothly in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 from farmers, at like it was done in the previous years," an official statement said.

The KMS runs from October to September.

As on December 8, total 326 lakh tonnes of have been procured in the states/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"Till now about 25.94 lakh farmers have been benefitted from the procurement with value of Rs 63,897.73 crore," the statement said.

