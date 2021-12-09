Don't foresee any coal shortage till March 2022, says Coal India chief

-
ALSO READ
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI Monetary Policy October 2021 report: 10 Key Takeaways
Coal shortage: Will coal crisis derail India's nascent economic recovery?
-
Coal India Ltd on Thursday said it does not foresee any shortage of dry fuel for power producers till March 2022 as it is focusing on ramping up production to secure a stock of about 70 million tonne by end of the current fiscal.
Around 100 million tonne of pithead stock, which was carried forward from the last fiscal, was "not desired" but it helped the miner meet requirements when coal demand went up a few months ago, an official said.
"We don't foresee any challenge for coal till March for supplying to power stations as we are ramping up production so that we can add around 40 million tonne to the stock to achieve a desirable stock level of 70 million tonne by the year-end, Coal India chairman Pramod Agrawal said at an e-conclave organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He said the last quarter saw "high" output, and issues related to the production of Central Coalfields Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd are also getting resolved.
The Maharatna PSU produced 125.83 million tonne of coal in the July-September quarter, up from 114.98 million tonne in the year-ago period.
The miner is also optimistic about resolving issues pertaining to land for Rajmahal mine of Eastern Coalfields with the Jharkhand government at the earliest, he said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had in July asked Coal India for immediate payment of Rs 56,000 crore outstanding dues in lieu of government land allotted to it for mining.
The coal behemoth is also exploring opportunities in solar power and mining other resources.
We are trying for bauxite mining in Odisha, and if we get it, we will go for an aluminium project," Agrawal said.
The Centre had already approved diversification plans of the miner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU