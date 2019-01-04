JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt working with RBI to track fraud cases of below Rs 1L: Prasad in RS
Business Standard

Govt provided Rs 300 cr towards Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Parliament told

The total cost of the statue is estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

statue of unity
Photo: @PMOIndia

The central government has provided Rs 300 crore for the construction of the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity', at Kevadiya in Narmada District of Gujarat, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

This information was given by Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in reply to a question asked by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"A total amount of Rs 300 crore has been released by the central government for construction of the Statue of Unity," the Minister said in the written reply.

He further said that the Ministry of Finance did not direct any public sector undertaking (PSU)/Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) to provide funds towards the construction of the statue.

Besides, Radhakrishnan said there were no details available with the ministry of any foreign funding for construction of the statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the statue to the nation on October 31 last year.

The total cost of the statue is estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore.  
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements