Karnataka hikes tax on petrol, diesel to 32% and 21% respectively

Earlier, petrol and diesel were taxed 28.75 per cent and 17.73 per cent, respectively

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

petrol pump

Karnataka Government announced that tax rates on petrol and diesel have been revised to 32 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.  

Earlier, petrol and diesel were taxed 28.75 per cent and 17.73 per cent, respectively. 

The prices in the state now stand at Rs 70.84 per litre for petrol and Rs 64.66 per litre for diesel.

This comes amid the perpetual rise and fall in the petrol and diesel prices across the country.

In the last week of 2018, the fuel prices witnessed a dip in its prices by plummeting to its lowest. 
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 20:40 IST

