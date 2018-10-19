JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Asia air freight market gets e-commerce boost, trade war has minimal impact
Business Standard

Govt's hunt for new Chief Economic Advisor may end in the next two months

A search committee appointed by the finance ministry is expected to finalise the list of suitable candidates soon

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian talks about the Economic Survey 2018
Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian

The government is likely to appoint a new chief economic advisor (CEA) in the next one or two months, sources said.

A search committee appointed by the finance ministry is expected to finalise the list of suitable candidates soon and appointment is likely in 1-2 months, they said further.

The government on June 30 invited applications for the appointment of CEA on deputation basis after Arvind Subramanian quit the office ahead of completion of his term.

The finance ministry has appointed a search committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor Bimal Jalan to shortlist candidates for the post. Economic affairs secretary Subhash C Garg and B P Sharma, secretary, department of personnel training are also members of the selection panel.

Subramanian was appointed as CEA on October 16, 2014, for a 3-year term and was given an extension last year. His official contract was till May 2019.

Subramanian is currently a visiting lecturer of public policy at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
First Published: Fri, October 19 2018. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements