Govt sanctions four national highway projects worth Rs 4,500 crore

The government has sanctioned four road infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,518.04 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.
The approved projects pertain to construction, widening, and upgradation of national highways in Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
Construction of 4-Laning of NH-71 from Madanapalle to Pileru in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojna has been sanctioned with budget of Rs 1,852.12 crore, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said in a post on social media.
Last week, Gadkari had met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to review the status of national highway projects in the state.
Gadkari also announced the construction of a six-lane, access controlled greenfield highway section of NH-150C between Karnataka and Telangana at an estimated cost of Rs 972.06 crore.
In October, the National Highways Authority of India had floated a tender for the project, as part of the Solapur-Kurnool-Chennai Economic Corridor.
The government also sanctioned two national highway projects worth Rs 1,694 crore in Assam, which includes four-lane construction and upgradation of NH-127B at an estimated cost of Rs 1,522.91 crore.
The government, in the Union Budget for 2022-23, set an ambitious target of expanding the national highways network by 25,000 kilometres over the fiscal year. The budgetary allocation of the road transport and highways ministry has been increased by 68 per cent to Rs 1.99 trillion.
