Govt seeks Parliament's nod for net additional spending of Rs 1.07 trn

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

The government on Monday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the third batch of supplementary demands for current fiscal year.

As per the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of over Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to over Rs 1.07 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 50,946 crore.

First Published: Mon, March 14 2022. 12:46 IST

