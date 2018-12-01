Govt should find fiscal space to ramp up investments, says NITI Aayog V-C

As the gross fixed capital formation is the silver-line in otherwise subdued GDP data for the second quarter of FY’19, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar tells Indivjal Dhasmana that the investment cycle now needs to be pushed up further by fiscal and monetary policies. Edited excerpts: Economic growth has slowed down by 1.1 percentage point in Q2 as compared to Q1.

Is it a matter of concern? It is bit of a disappointment quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), but still an improvement year-on-year (7.1 per cent versus 6.3 per cent). But the disappointment even on a QoQ basis should ...