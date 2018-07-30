Govt taking steps to ease crude import cost, focusing on biofuels: Pradhan

The government is taking various measures, including focusing on biofuels, to ease the cost of import, Union minister said on Monday.

He told the Lok Sabha that the government is focusing on such as first and second generation ethanol, and bio-CNG as part of efforts for "import reduction, environmental benefits and increased income to farmers".

Besides, efforts are on for increasing domestic production of oil and gas, capitalising untapped potential in and other alternative fuels, and implementing measures for refinery process improvements, Pradhan said during the Question Hour.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister also said the government has notified the National Policy on 2018, which allows use of damaged foodgrains for production of for blending with

"There is also a provision to allow surplus food grains for production during the surplus phase as decided by the National Biofuel Coordination Committee," Pradhan said.



ALSO READ: Reliance to stop Iranian oil imports from November if US sanctions kick in

Multiple sources have to be there for energy, he said, adding the government continues to modulate the effective price of domestic to domestic consumers under the

"The domestic price of LPG in the country is based on international price of LPG (ie. Saudi contract price) and is not linked to the cost of crude oil," the minister said.