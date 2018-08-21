Govt unveils draft scheme to extend UDAN programme to international routes

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled a draft scheme for extending the to international circuits, with state governments identifying the routes for operation.

The draft (IAC) scheme envisages to increase the international ticketing to 200 million by 2027.

"The scheme is to be made operational only for states, which demonstrate their commitment to implement and provide the requisite support for promoting operations under the scheme," the draft reads.

Stakeholders inputs and comment have been sought till September 4.

was launched in 2016 to make air travel affordable for people through subsidised ticket rates and to provide air connectivity to smaller towns.

Some states and aviation leaders had earlier suggested to expand the scheme overseas.

The Assam government has, in fact, announced Rs 1 billion as viability gap funding to promote from Guwahati.

had earlier this year pitched for an initiative on the lines of the regional connectivity scheme UDAN that can encourage Indian airlines to fly overseas.

According to the draft scheme, state governments will identify the routes to be connected, and airline operators will assess demand on the identified routes and submit proposals for providing connectivity.

Operations under the scheme will be permitted through fixed-wing aircraft only with more than 70 seats.

The scheme has proposed to set up an Fund (IACF) -- a dedicated fund for providing subsidy support under the scheme. It will be created through the contributions of state governments.

"The subsidy support shall be provided to selected airlines only for the passenger seats, which remain unsold at the time of IAC flight operation, from the total number of passenger seats for which subsidy has been requested by the selected airline as part of its proposal," the draft said.

The subsidy support will be extended only up to three years.

The Airport Authority of India will be the implementing agency of the scheme.