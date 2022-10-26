JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt unveils new policy reforms for satellite communication services

The government unveiled new policy reforms for satellite communications services to ease procedures and streamline clearances to expedite the rollout of Satcom across the country

Topics
Satellite | telecom services | telecom sector in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

telecom sector, auctions, spectrum, signal, communication, tech

The government on Wednesday unveiled new policy reforms for satellite communications services to ease procedures and streamline clearances to expedite the rollout of Satcom across the country, especially in remote areas.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw exhorted the industry to increase tower deployments for a speedy 5G rollout.

The current pace of tower deployment needs to increase from 2,500 towers a week to 10,000 towers per week, he said.

The government has done its bit in ushering in reforms, and it is now up to the industry to show its commitment, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 23:20 IST

