Govt working on multiple fronts to make India a manufacturing hub: Kant

-
ALSO READ
Primary healthcare focus area of govt: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
5G rollout: India yet to take final call on Chinese vendors, says Niti CEO
Green shoots visible, India will bounce back: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Niti Aayog working to champion cause of women entrepreneurship: Kant
Win-win situation for Railways, investors: NITI Aayog CEO on private trains
-
The government has been working on multiple fronts to position India as a truly global manufacturing hub with a strong focus on exports,Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.
Kant, while addressing a virtual FICCI event, further said the government is finalising its plans to expand its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to more sectors for boosting domestic manufacturing.
"The Government of India has been working on multiple fronts to position India as a truly global manufacturing hub with a strong focus on exports...Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean self-isolation but a very deep integration into the global value chains and using the manufacturing strength of India to become a leading exporter globally," he said.
Kant noted thatinvestment and innovation will drive manufacturing in India.
"Both countries and companies are reevaluating their trade and manufacturing strategies which can serve as new avenues of growth in India," he said.
Kant pointed out thatthe PLI scheme for mobile and select electronics will have multiplier impact for both direct and indirect job.
"As many as 22 domestic and international manufacturing firms including iPhone maker Apple's contract manufacturers as well as Samsung, Lava, Dixonhave given proposals for mobile phone production worth Rs 11 lakh crore over the next five years.
"And taking mobile manufacturing as a template, similar schemes have been launched in pharmaceutical, medical devices and now we are finalising schemes for automobile, networking products, food processing, advanced chemistry and solar PV manufacturing," the Niti Aayog CEO said.
The government has notified PLI scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, the scheme for promotion of manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors, and the modified electronics manufacturing clusters (EMC 2.0) scheme.
Kant said India is keenon creating truly global manufacturing champions in sectors of strength through benchmarking, cost disabilities against other manufacturing hubs and developing a bespoke strategy for each sector.
"Manufacturing will lead India's export targets by 2025 in key sectors, including mobile, electronics, pharmaceutical, textiles, engineering products, etc," he said.
Noting that data must be transformed into actionable insights to create value for governments and businesses, Kant said technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality should be used as virtual means to train people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU