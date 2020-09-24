Primary healthcare focus area of govt: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

-
Primary healthcare is the government's focus area where it is taking steps to provide quality medical facilities at the grassroots level, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.
In a virtual interaction with Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Kant further said the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which is a digital, portable and cashless health insurance scheme, is one of the most remarkable steps in this direction.
"Primary health care is our focus area, where we are taking tireless steps to provide quality medical facilities at the grassroots level," Kant said.
He said by increasing spending on healthcare, reducing out of pocket expenditure and ensuring availability of qualified doctors, India can provide a continuum of care.
"This will help create a vibrant, dynamic and progressive 21st-century health system," Kant added.
The Niti Aayog CEO also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic provides a unique opportunity to identify sectors which will become the next drivers of growth.
"Education and health provide us such opportunities through which we can achieve our economic ambitions," he said.
