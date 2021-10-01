GST collection grows 23% to Rs 1.17 trn in Sep, surpasses pre-Covid levels

The (GST) collection grew 23 per cent in September compared to the same period last year, and even surpassed the pre-covid year of 2019-20. The collection continues to exceed Rs 1 trillion mark for the third month showing clear signs of recovery for the (Covid-19) battered economy.

“Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers, have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue and the second half of the year will post higher revenues," the said on Friday.





ALSO READ: India's agri exports can be doubled in 'medium term', says ITC Chairman

While the improvement in collection is also evident month on month as in August the collection stood at Rs 1.12 trillion, in July, the collection stood at Rs 1.16 trillion.

Robust revenues should help the government increase expenditure to ensure economic revival. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing also rose to 53.7 in September from 52.3 in August.

During the month, growth in revenues came on the back of imports and was 30 per cent higher. The revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) rose 20 per cent compared to the same month last year.

For the last month, CGST collections were Rs 20,578 crore, SGST Rs 26,767 crore, IGST Rs 60,911 crore (including Rs 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 8,754 crore (including Rs 623 crore collected on import of goods).

“The average monthly gross for the second quarter of the current year has been Rs 1.15 trillion, which is 5 per cent higher than the average monthly collection of Rs 1.10 trillion in the first quarter of the year. This clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace," ministry noted.