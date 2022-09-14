GST collection sees incremental growth in FY23 first quarter: Delhi govt

-
ALSO READ
GST collections slip below Rs 1.5-trn mark in May despite 44% YoY increase
Bumper GST collections could lead to compensation windfall for states
Will bumper GST collections weaken states' case for compensation?
GST collections above Rs 1.4 trillion for sixth consecutive month
Direct tax collections may exceed budget targets, CBDT chief says
-
The Delhi's government GST collection has registered an incremental rise in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, standing at Rs 4,349 crore in August, officials said on Tuesday.
The GST collection was Rs 4,113 crore in May, and it grew to Rs 4,313 crore in June and further to Rs 4,327 crore in July. In August, it rose to Rs 4,349 crore, showing growth in trade and business in the city and consumer demand despite inflation, they said.
In August last year, the GST collection was Rs 3,605 crore, which grew by 21 per cent to Rs 4,349 crore this August.
In May 2021, the GST collection was Rs 2,771 crore and Rs 2,656 crore in June 2021. It was Rs 3,815 crore in July 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU