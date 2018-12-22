JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Railways faces Rs 78.4-bn shortfall in earnings; operating ratio above 112%
Business Standard

GST Council meeting: Seven items moved out of 28% slab, says FM Jaitley

Services supplied by banks to basic savings accounts, PMJDY exempt from GST

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference after the 'Annual Review Meeting with Public Sector Banks', in New Delhi, Tuesday (Photo: PTI)
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. File photo: PTI

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced that the GST Council has slashed tax rate on seven goods in the 28 per cent slab and only 28 items are left in the highest bracket.

He also said that the services supplied by the banks to Jan-Dhan account holders will be exempted from GST.

Addressing a press conference after the GST Council meeting, Jaitley said that manufacturing and consuming states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal showed significant improvement, while states like Bihar also showed significant improvement in revenue.


Key takeaways:

Services supplied by banks to basic savings accounts, PMJDY exempt from GST

GST Council agrees to set up Centralized Advance Ruling Authority

GST on movie tickets costing up to Rs 100 cut to 12 pc from 18 pc; tickets over Rs 100 to attract 18 pc GST, against 28 pc earlier

GST Council cuts rate on 23 goods and services, to have revenue impact of Rs 55 billion

New GST return filing system to come into effect from July 1, 2019
First Published: Sat, December 22 2018. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements