GST Council meeting: Seven items moved out of 28% slab, says FM Jaitley

Finance Minister on Saturday announced that the has slashed tax rate on seven goods in the 28 per cent slab and only 28 items are left in the highest bracket.



He also said that the services supplied by the banks to Jan-Dhan account holders will be exempted from GST.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Jaitley said that manufacturing and consuming states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal showed significant improvement, while states like Bihar also showed significant improvement in revenue.

