GST Council meeting: Seven items moved out of 28% slab, says FM Jaitley

-
ALSO READ
What gets cheaper as new GST rates kick in today? Here's a complete list
GST Council likely to approve amendments to tax laws on Saturday
GST rates cut for aam aadmi: Peak rate basked snipped; returns made easier
GST Council meeting to consider ease of filing returns, refund processes
GST rate cut triggers rally in footwear, paint, consumer durable stocks
-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced that the GST Council has slashed tax rate on seven goods in the 28 per cent slab and only 28 items are left in the highest bracket.
He also said that the services supplied by the banks to Jan-Dhan account holders will be exempted from GST.
Addressing a press conference after the GST Council meeting, Jaitley said that manufacturing and consuming states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal showed significant improvement, while states like Bihar also showed significant improvement in revenue.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU