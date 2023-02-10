JUST IN
GST Council will decide on cement tax rate after expert study, says CBIC

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Goods and Services Tax Council will decide whether to cut tax rates on cement after an expert team submits its recommendation, chairperson of the CBIC said on Friday.

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will decide whether to cut tax rates on cement after an expert team submits its recommendation, the chairperson of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said on Friday.

The fitment committee, which looks at the impact of rate changes, will meet to discuss and finalise its report on the lowering of a 28% GST rate on cement and submit it to the council, the chair, Vivek Johri, said.

The GST Council, which is the final authority on such matters and is chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on Feb. 18.

Johri said the agenda of the Feb. 18 meeting is yet to be finalised.

"The finance minister has said the 28% GST on cement needs to be discussed," Johri told reporters in New Delhi.

 

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Tom Hogue)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:25 IST

