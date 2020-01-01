GST mop-up over Rs 1 trn in Dec, revenue from domestic transactions up 16%

-
GST revenue collection remained above Rs 1 trillion mark for the second month in a row with December mop-up rising to Rs 1.03 trillion as compared to the year-ago period.
In December 2018, the GST collection was Rs 97,276 crore. The GST collection in November 2019 stood at Rs 1,03,492 crore.
Of the gross Rs 1,03,184 crore last month, CGST is Rs 19,962 crore, SGST is Rs 26,792 crore, IGST is Rs 48,099 crore (including Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,331 crore (including Rs 847 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.
During the month, the GST revenue from domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 16 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, it added. PTI
