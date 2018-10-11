Gujarat High Court stays Directorate of Intelligence notices to exporters

The has stayed notices issued by the Directorate of Intelligence (DRI) to some exporters for allegedly misusing an exports incentive scheme under the goods and services (GST) regime.

Abhishek Rastogi, counsel of petitioners and partner at Khaitan & Co, said notices have been stayed for three applicants, but there will be repercussions. Meanwhile, he said that a similar hearing in Madras High Court has been concluded, but it has reserved its order.

Exporters had earlier approached various courts over restrictions imposed for availing advance authorisation licences under the regime. The change in condition has led to directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) issuing notices to exporters.

The Central Bureau of Indirect Taxes and Customs had inserted a clause of “pre-import” for exempting imports done on advance authorisation licences from integrated goods and services These licences are issued to allow duty-free of inputs, which are physically incorporated in product.

The clause meant that imports done after exports would not be allowed to avail exemptions from IGST.