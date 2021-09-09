Haryana govt increases sugarcane rate by Rs 12 per quintal for 2021-22

The on Thursday decided to increase the price by Rs 12 per quintal to Rs 362 per quintal, higher than neighbouring Punjab's Rs 360, for the 2021-22 crushing season.

"The highest price of in the country is being provided in Haryana," state Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said here.

"Keeping proactive approach to protect the interests of the farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to increase the price of sugarcane to Rs 362 per quintal, an increase of Rs 12 per quintal over previous season," he said.

The increased rate of sugarcane is not only more than Punjab's Rs 360 per quintal, but has become the highest price in the entire country, Dalal said.

The had last year increased the sugarcane rate by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 350 per quintal for the 2020-21 crushing season.

Referring to Punjab, he said that the price of sugarcane in Punjab was Rs 310 for the last four years "which has now been increased by Rs 50 with an eye on upcoming assembly elections in Punjab."



On the other hand, he said the Central and the BJP led dispensation in Haryana have regularly been taking farmer friendly decisions and initiatives.

Dalal, who was speaking after a meeting of Sugarcane Control Board, said that as per the decision taken by the State Government, Rs 362 per quintal will be provided for early maturing varieties of sugarcane while Rs 355 per quintal will be provided for late maturing varieties of sugar cane, which was Rs 340 per quintal earlier.

He said that Haryana is excelling in sugarcane production.

The minister said that 100 per cent payment has been made to all sugar mills except one sugar mill in Naraingarh.

Dalal said that the State Government has been making every possible effort to timely provide payment of sugarcane to the farmers.

He said that direct payment in the accounts of farmers is being made by the State government after crops are procured from them.

He said that no neighbouring state has more farmer friendly policies than Haryana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)