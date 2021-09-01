Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here

-
Haryana Steelers, who placed fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League season, made the highest purchase in the PKL auction 2021 when they paid Rs 83 lakh for all-rounder Rohit Gulia.
On Tuesday night, the Haryana Steelers added to their international roster by signing Iranian players Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (raider) and Hamid Mirzaei Nader (all-rounder) for Rs 13.2 lakh and Rs 12.1 lakh, respectively.
The Haryana Steelers expanded their roster with ten new signings during the auction, which took place here from August 29 to August 31.
The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.
The Season 8 of the PKL, which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin in December.
The other seven additions to the Haryana Steelers at the PKL auction included all-rounder Rajesh Narwal (Rs 10 lakh), all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (Rs 55 lakh), all-rounder Ajay Ghanghas (Rs 10 lakh), defender Vikas Jaglan (Rs 20 lakh), defender Ravi Kumar (Rs 27.5 lakh), defender Surender Nada (Rs 20 lakh) and defender Rajesh Gurjar (Rs 10 lakh).
The side has retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from Season 7 of the PKL.
Here’s the full players list of Haryana Steelers for PKL 2021:
|Name
|Position
|Price
|Rohit Gulia
|Raider
|Rs 83 lakh
|Vikash Khandola
|Raider
|Retained
|Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
|All-Rounder
|Rs 55 lakh
|Ravi Kumar
|Defender
|Rs 27.5 lakh
|Surender Nada
|Defender
|Rs 20 lakh
|Vikas Jaglan
|All-Rounder
|Rs 20 lakh
|Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou
|Raider
|Rs 13.20 lakh
|Vinay
|Raider
|Retained
|Vikas Chillar
|Raider
|Retained
|Hamid Mirzaei Nader
|All-rounder
|Rs 12.10 lakh
|Chand Singh
|Defender
|Retained
|Rajesh Gurjar
|Defender
|Rs 10 lakh
|Ajay Ghanghas
|All-rounder
|Rs 10 lakh
|Rajesh Narwal
|All-Rounder
|Rs 10 lakh
