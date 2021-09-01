JUST IN
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Haryana Steelers
Full squad of Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers, who placed fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League season, made the highest purchase in the PKL auction 2021 when they paid Rs 83 lakh for all-rounder Rohit Gulia.

On Tuesday night, the Haryana Steelers added to their international roster by signing Iranian players Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (raider) and Hamid Mirzaei Nader (all-rounder) for Rs 13.2 lakh and Rs 12.1 lakh, respectively.

The Haryana Steelers expanded their roster with ten new signings during the auction, which took place here from August 29 to August 31.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.

The Season 8 of the PKL, which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin in December.

The other seven additions to the Haryana Steelers at the PKL auction included all-rounder Rajesh Narwal (Rs 10 lakh), all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (Rs 55 lakh), all-rounder Ajay Ghanghas (Rs 10 lakh), defender Vikas Jaglan (Rs 20 lakh), defender Ravi Kumar (Rs 27.5 lakh), defender Surender Nada (Rs 20 lakh) and defender Rajesh Gurjar (Rs 10 lakh).

The side has retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from Season 7 of the PKL.

Here’s the full players list of Haryana Steelers for PKL 2021:

Name Position Price
Rohit Gulia Raider Rs 83 lakh
Vikash Khandola Raider Retained
Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All-Rounder Rs 55 lakh
Ravi Kumar Defender Rs 27.5 lakh
Surender Nada Defender Rs 20 lakh
Vikas Jaglan All-Rounder Rs 20 lakh
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Raider Rs 13.20 lakh
Vinay Raider Retained
Vikas Chillar Raider Retained
Hamid Mirzaei Nader All-rounder Rs 12.10 lakh
Chand Singh Defender Retained
Rajesh Gurjar Defender Rs 10 lakh
Ajay Ghanghas All-rounder Rs 10 lakh
Rajesh Narwal All-Rounder Rs 10 lakh

First Published: Wed, September 01 2021. 16:27 IST

