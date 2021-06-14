High inflation due to daily rise in fuel prices, says Chidambaram

-
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the reason for the high inflation in the country is the daily rise in petrol and diesel prices.
His comments came on a day when retail inflation rose to 6.3 per cent in May, breaching the RBI's comfort level, on the back of costlier food items.
"WPI Inflation is 12.94 percent. CPI Inflation is 6.3 percent. Do you want to know why? Fuel and Power inflation is 37.61 per cent. Thanks to PM Modi raising petrol and diesel prices every day," Chidambaram said on Twitter.
"Food inflation is 6.3 per cent. Do you know why? Pulses inflation is 9.39 percent. Edible oil inflation is 30 percent. These are high marks for competent economic management," the former finance minister added.
The wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to a record 12.94 per cent in May, on account of rising prices of crude oil, manufactured goods and a low base of last year.
