High malnutrition persists in India despite surplus food: Niti Aayog V-C

Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said high persists in the country despite being a food-surplus nation, and the situation can only improve through "behavioural change" among people.

Launching thePoshan Gyan, a national digital repository on health and nutrition, Kumar further said thatPoshan Gyan is an extremely important initiative and can help make nutrition a 'Jan Andolan', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Real change can be brought about only through changing behaviours on the ground. High persists despite India being a food-surplus nation, which points towards a clear need for behavioural change," he said.

Also speaking at the event, CEO Amitabh Kant saidthe challenge of nutrition in India should be solved by targeting those especially vulnerable, such as pregnant women, and children below the age of 6 years, through the application of behavioural insights.

Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD)secretaryRam Mohan Mishra lauded the establishment of the Poshan Gyan portal, stating that knowledge is most useful when it aids in the betterment of society.

The crowd sourcing feature of the site, he said, can be used to disseminate nationwide solutions that have proved successful in local contexts, such as the use of a traditional grape-based concoction that was recently found to be efficacious in combating anaemia in Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement,the Poshan Gyan repository was conceptualised as a resource, enabling search of communication materials on 14 thematic areas of health and nutrition across diverse languages, media types, target audiences and sources.

Content for the repository was sourced from the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development and developmental organizations, it added.

