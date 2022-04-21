Hike import duty gap between crude and refined palm oil: Industry

-
ALSO READ
Centre cuts duty on refined oils, extends import tenure of pulses
India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022 to cut prices
SEA wants Centre to restrict import of refined palm oils to save local biz
Govt slashes import duty on refined palm oil to 12.5% to cool retail prices
Govt cuts import duty on refined palm oil to 12.5%
-
Amid a sharp rise in imports of refined palm oil, edible oil industry body SEA on Thursday demanded that the government should increase the difference between the import duty levied on crude palm oil and on its refined form.
The Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) of India has demanded the import duty gap should be raised to 15 per cent from the existing 7.5 per cent in order to provide a level-playing field to domestic refiners.
SEA, in a representation made to Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, said the current lower import duty difference of 7.5 per cent between CPO (Crude Palm Oil) and RBD (Refined, Bleached and Deodorised) Palmolein is benefitting Indonesia.
Once the duty difference is increased, the SEA said, RBD Palmolein selling prices by Indonesian refiners will come down. It will also result in huge foreign exchange saving for the country.
"We, therefore, request you to kindly consider to raise duty difference to 15 per cent from present level of 7.5 per cent, which will enable the domestic refining industry have a level-playing field," it said.
SEA further said that India's CPO imports are replacing refined palmolein in last several months. Refined palm oil imports account for over 30 per cent of the country's total palm oil imports, thereby reducing capacity utilisation of Indian refiners, apart from huge disparity in processing.
"Our palm refining industry would be reduced to being mere 'packers' seriously compromising heavy investments made in industry. We feel this situation needs to be corrected before investments turn sour and add to the NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) of lenders," SEA said.
Both Malaysia and Indonesia have huge refining capacity and lower tax on refined palm oil, and this gives huge margins to Indonesian refiners, it added.
India's 60 per cent of the edible oil requirement is met through imports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU