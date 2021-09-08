Hit by Covid-19, India's edible oil imports seen at lowest in six years

-
ALSO READ
Explained: Why is India losing sleep over record high vegetable oil prices?
Govt says edible oil prices softening; nearly 20% decline in some cases
PM Modi announces mission to make India self-sufficient in edible oils
Covid-19: Refiners curtail palm oil imports as lockdowns dent demand
Traders see little impact of edible oil duty cut as global mkts offset move
-
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's imports of edible oil could fall to their lowest in six years, contracting for a second straight year because of the coronavirus outbreak and demand squeezed by record prices, a senior industry official said on Wednesday.
Lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could weigh on benchmark Malaysian palm oil, U.S. soyoil and sunflower oil prices.
India's consumption, which had grown every year before the coronavirus outbreak hit last year, fell to 21 million tonnes in the marketing year that ended last Oct 31, from 22.5 million a year ago, an official of a trade body said.
Demand is unlikely to recover in the current 2020/21 marketing year because of record high prices, said B.V. Mehta, the executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).
India's edible oil imports in 2020/21 could fall to 13.1 million tonnes, the lowest in six years, from last year's figure of 13.2 million, Mehta added.
"India is a very price sensitive market and current high prices are likely to reduce demand further," he told an online conference.
Imports meet nearly two-thirds of India's demand, he said, with palm oil coming mainly from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils, such as soy and sunflower, come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.
But imports of palm this marketing year could rise 8% on the year to 7.8 million tonnes, he said, as India allowed imports of refined palm oil and cut import tax on the crude variety to lower domestic prices.
Domestic prices have nearly doubled in the past year.
India's overseas purchases of edible oil were also capped by higher domestic production, which rose 1 million tonnes to 9 million in the current marketing year, after soybean and groundnut output rose, Mehta said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty and Clarence Fernandez)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU