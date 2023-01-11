JUST IN
Centre to seek bids to set up green hydrogen manufacturing plants by May
HLL Lifecare pays Rs 122.47 cr dividend to health ministry for FY 2021-22
World Bank sees India growth slowing to 6.6% next fiscal from expected 6.9%
Micro and small enterprises corner 55% of total orders placed on GeM portal
Hospital sector likely to post healthy growth in FY23: ICRA report
Arunachal govt to hand over five hydropower projects to two CPSUs
Modi govt's final full budget to focus on subsidy cuts, 'Make in India'
Rates are out of tune for higher-income levels, need revisions
NITI Aayog to rank states on measures taken to increase farmers' income
Why did the world's biggest ship choose to skip Indian ports completely?
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
World Bank sees India growth slowing to 6.6% next fiscal from expected 6.9%
icon-arrow-left
Centre to seek bids to set up green hydrogen manufacturing plants by May
Business Standard

HLL Lifecare pays Rs 122.47 cr dividend to health ministry for FY 2021-22

State-owned HLL Lifecare Limited has paid a dividend of Rs 122.47 crore to the health ministry for financial year 2021-22, an official statement said

Topics
Health Ministry | HLL Lifecare

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds a high level meeting to reviews Covid situation.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

State-owned HLL Lifecare Limited has paid a dividend of Rs 122.47 crore to the health ministry for financial year 2021-22, an official statement said.

The cheque was presented to Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya by Beji George, Chairman and Managing Director, HLL at an event here on Wednesday.

HLL had a record turnover of Rs 35,668 crore and a profit before tax of Rs 551.81 crore in financial year 202122.

Mandaviya said the company played an important role in the procurement and distribution of emergency medical supplies during the pandemic, supporting the Union Health Ministry in managing COVID-19.

"As a nodal agency for procurement and supply of emergency medical items for COVID -19 pandemic management, it has enabled real time management of the crisis," Mandaviya added.

He further noted that though PSUs were established with great vision, their performance has not always been satisfactory, the health ministry statement said.

Expressing concern over sustainability of PSUs, he pointed out that financial discipline and responsible behaviour are key aspects for sustainability of PSUs.

HLL was incorporated on March 1, 1966 to produce contraceptives to support the government's family planning programme.

While focusing and expanding the core areas i.e., reproductive healthcare, HLL diversified into other healthcare segments like hospital products, hospital infrastructure management, medical equipment procurement consultancy, diagnostic services, retailing of pharmaceuticals etc, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Health Ministry

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.