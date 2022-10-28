Hope UK e-visa issue will be resolved under PM Sunak: Goa tourism minister

-
ALSO READ
What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?
China 'largest threat' to Britain; has targeted India: Rishi Sunak
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
'To make the right decisions': Rishi Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson
Blow to Rishi Sunak's campaign as ex-candidate backs rival Truss for UK PM
-
Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday expressed hope the new government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the United Kingdom will restore the e-visa facility, the absence of which has severely affected tourism and allied businesses in the coastal state.
The tourism season in Goa peaks with Christmas and New Year, attracting patrons from across the world.
"Tourism and allied businesses are badly affected in both India and UK due to non-restoration of e-visas by UK. Hoping for an early resolution under the new Indian origin PM Rishi Sunak," state tourism minister Khaunte tweeted.
Officials said chartered flights for Goa from the UK are yet to start for this tourist season, adding that the first flight from Kazakhstan with tourists arrived in the state this week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 19:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU