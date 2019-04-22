How 6 states voting in third phase of elections fared in terms of inflation

Six out of 14 states and Union Territories going to polls on Tuesday witnessed higher CPI inflation rate than the national average in 2018-19. Assam saw the highest inflation rate, followed by J&K, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Daman and Diu had the lowest inflation rate with every month in the second half of 2018-19 witnessing a fall in prices. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh were the other states that saw lower inflation rate than the national average.