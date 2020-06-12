How long did India's per capita GDP take to recover after 1918 pandemic?

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) called the current economic crisis the worst peacetime recession in a century earlier this week. It was around a 100 years ago that the influenza epidemic, popularly called the Spanish Flu, hit India.

The country’s per capita Gross Domestic Product took years to recover, shows the numbers of the time based on the Maddison Project Database 2018. India's real GDP per capita (in 2011 US dollar equivalent numbers), was $1410 in 1917. This fell to $1234 in 1918 as the Spanish Flu began to make its way ...