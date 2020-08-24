How national recruitment agency will help both employers, job seekers

The Central government is putting in place the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), an overarching body for a preliminary screening, to facilitate recruitment by some of the biggest employers in the country.

At a time when job cuts and salary cuts have created uncertainty and economic distress in the private sector, railways, banks, and central police organisations will have this new system of recruitment, which is expected to reduce cost for employers and job seekers. The existing recruitment bodies will be able to concentrate on enhancing the second level of assessment of the ...