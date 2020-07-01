How Railtel used the Covid-19 lockdown to boost Railways digital drive

Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has turned out to be a boon for the digital initiatives of the Indian Railways and the business of its digital arm Railtel Corporation of India. While the initiative of e-office got a push in the last three months, the usage of the commercial bandwidth of Railtel increased 1.5 times and retail bandwidth by 2.25 times during the same period.

During the last three months, its digital platform called the National Informatics Centre’s (NIC) e-office has raised the number of users to over 100,000. Interestingly, the use of e-office among ...