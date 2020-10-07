How the three members in the new MPC plan to track CPI inflation

None of the three members of the new Monetary Policy Committee are too hot on tracking the Consumer Price Index-based measure of inflation for their analytical perspectives. The members have begun their meetings today to offer their assessment of how the rates should move.

The three-day meeting will be over on Friday. In her analysis of inflation in India, Ashima Goyal has drawn attention to the role of price discovery in the G-Secs market as a determinant. She says this matters when bank credit is thin and there is a high level of borrowing by the government, a phenomena all too ...