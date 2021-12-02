IBBI empowers adjudicating authority to pick IPs from panel to curb delays

-
ALSO READ
The unfairness of real estate bankruptcy resolution
'IBC is a road under construction,' says IBBI chairperson M S Sahoo
3/4th of liquidated companies were in BIFR or defunct: IBBI data
To boost CIRP outcomes, IBBI limits change in resolution plan to once
Pre-pack resolution route needs incentives
-
]In order to avoid administrative delays in appointment of a resolution professional, the insolvency and bankruptcy board of India (IBBI) plans to provide a list of such qualified professionals to the adjudicating authority to choose from.
IBBI in its new guidelines has said that it would create a panel of insolvency professionals which would be updated every six months. The Board has also prepared an algorithm to place the insolvency professionals (IPs) on a panel in a particular order. The IP who has the lowest volume of ongoing processes will get a score of 100 and will be at the top of the Panel. The IP who has the highest volume of ongoing processes will get a score of zero.
Both the national company law tribunal and the debt recovery tribunal may pick up any name from the Panel for appointment of IRP, Liquidator, RP, for a CIRP, Liquidation Process, Insolvency Resolution or Bankruptcy Process relating to a corporate debtors and personal guarantors to corporate debtors, as required.
Experts said that the move would give opportunities to more professionals to get exposure and also equal opportunity.
Section 16(3)(a) of the Code requires the Adjudicating Authority to make a reference to the Board for recommendation of an IP, who may act as an interim resolution professional (IRP) in cases where an operational creditor has made a CIRP application and has not proposed an IRP.
“Under the new guidelines notified, the Adjudicating Authority is directly empowered to make appointments from a panel of qualified IRP,RP and Liquidators prepared by the IBBI. This would hopefully reduce the time taken by the Adjudicating Authorities in making appointments of IRP/RPs and Liquidators,” said Sushmita Gandhi, partner, Indus Law.
IBBI said that the time it receives the direction from the tribunal, it does not have information about the volume, nature and complexity of an insolvency or bankruptcy process and the resources available at the disposal of an insolvency professional. “In such a situation, the Board is unlikely to add much value by recommending an IP for the process. Further, it takes some time for a reference or a direction from the AA to reach the Board,” the IBBI said. .
The regulator said that it may take up to ten days to identify an IP and even more time for its recommendation to reach the concerned tribunal. “The process of appointment may entail 2-3 weeks, which could be saved if the AA has a ready Panel of IPs recommended by the Board and it can pick up any name from the Panel for appointment while issuing the Order itself,” the IBBI said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU