IIP growth in July declines to 11.5% despite easing of Covid-19 curbs

The pace of industrial growth slowed down to 11.5 per cent in July against 13.5 per cent in the previous month as expansion in the biggest segment manufacturing saw deceleration along with mining, despite easing of Covid-related restrictions.
Much of the slowdown was due to the normalisation of the base as industrial production in volume terms, as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), contracted by 10.6 per cent in July of the previous financial year, slower than
16.6 per cent in June that year.
However, all use-based segments, except consumer durables, have recovered to pre-Covid level or are above that, reflecting that industrial activities are gaining traction, experts said.
The data came ten days after another set showed that gross domestic product (GDP), largely driven by manufacturing and agriculture value added, grew by 20.1 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year on a low base. In IIP, manufacturing growth declined to 10.5 per cent in July compared to 12.8 per cent in June. Similarly, mining expansion fell to 19.5 per cent from 23.1 per cent. On the other hand, electricity growth rose to 11.1 per cent against 8.2 per cent.
Cumulatively IIP growth stood at 34.1 per cent in the first four months against the fall of 29.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
In sequential terms, manufacturing output rose by 8.2 per cent in July this financial year.
"The healthy sequential up move benefited from easing restrictions and rising mobility, but was dwarfed by the continued normalisation of the base," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.
She, however, said July sequential change in IIP was much much lower than the corresponding 17 per cent change in the generation of GST e way bills.
"We believe the GST e way bills represent continued inventory clearance as the state-wise restrictions eased," Nayar said.
Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said the headline IIP was now short of July 2019 levels by a mere 0.3 per cent.
"We expect sequential growth recovery to persist broadly over the coming months," Bajoria said.
Nayar said the manufacturing index in July 2021 (130.9) was nearly as high as the level in October 2020 (132.0) during last year's festive season, which offers a glimpse into the strength of the revival after the second wave.
Important thing was that capital production grew by 29.5 per cent in July, higher than 26.6 per cent in the previous month. This reflects that investment activities are gaining momentum provided the trend continues.
Elsewhere, consumer durables growth declined to 20.2 per cent in July from 27.9 per cent in the previous month, while consumer non-durables continued to contract, though pace decelerated to 1.8 per cent compared to 4.3 per cent.
"The YoY contraction in consumer non-durables in July for the second month in a row struck a discordant note, although this was partly driven by an unfavourable base related to restocking after the first wave," Nayar said.
Also, only three of 23 industries showed contraction in output in July, which is half of six such industries in the previous month.
